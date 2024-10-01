AEW's Cash Wheeler Refers To This Power Couple As His 'Wrestling Parents'

As already established names in the wrestling business, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (together known as FTR) are currently focused on elevating the younger wrestlers of AEW, much like others have similarly done for them in the past. During a recent episode of "Close Up," Wheeler recalled two of his early career influences — that being WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Advertisement

"Adam and Beth have been my wrestling parents for 12, 13 years now," Wheeler said. "I met Adam when he first moved to Asheville, [North Carolina] in 2009 actually. We became friends over time. He was still world champion, all these things, and he took the time to give me advice without me even having to ask him. He just wanted to help. Before I ever had anything to offer those people, they went out of their way to make sure I was learning and had stuff. They took care of me. That's just what they do. Then eventually him and Beth got together. I was there for the beginning of their relationship, so cute. Adam was like 'I think Beth likes me.'"

According to Wheeler, Copeland and Phoenix played a big part in boosting him over the "threshold" to eventually get signed to WWE in 2014. From there, Wheeler forged a tag team with Harwood under the banner of "WWE NXT." Fast forward 10 years, young teams from all across the wrestling landscape are now looking up to them for inspiration. Wheeler now also works in the same company as one of his previous mentors, Copeland.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Close Up" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.