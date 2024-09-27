Eric Bischoff Discusses Story He Related To From Vince McMahon-WWE Netflix Series

Viewers continue to digest the deluge of material contained within Netflix's six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon." How much hardcore wrestling fans learned depends largely on how familiar they already are with McMahon's story. Episode one touches on McMahon's trailer park upbringing and abuse at the hands of his stepfather, a story WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said resonated with him. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed that his own father was abusive at times.

"The similarities between Vince and his [stepfather], I really related to," Bischoff said. "My dad was very abusive to my mother, mentally and emotionally, and to the kids. Largely me, because I was the oldest. And I understand that feeling of wanting your father to say he's proud of you, and wanting your father to give you a hug." Bischoff shared that at some point when he was young, his able-bodied father went in for surgery and emerged from it 80% paralyzed. He said his father was extremely angry and bitter after that, adding that while the abuse he suffered wasn't physical, there was definitely a toxic atmosphere in the household.

"It created a lot of resentment between my father and I for a long time, and it wasn't until later in life when that was resolved," Bischoff said. "So I was maybe a little more sensitive to what Vince went through as a child than maybe somebody who didn't go through that." "Mr. McMahon" is currently streaming on Netflix. Executive producer Bill Simmons said the series was challenging to make, not only because Janel Grant's allegations against McMahon halted a final interview, but also due to how strange McMahon was as a subject.

