Bayley Defeats Naomi On WWE SmackDown, Will Challenge For Nia Jax's Title At Bad Blood

After a double-pin last week on "WWE SmackDown" muddied the waters of the WWE Women's Championship match at Bad Blood, former champion Naomi emerged victorious in a Number One Contender's Match on this week's episode of "SmackDown" when she pinned best friend Naomi. Bayley will go on to challenge Nia Jax for the title in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5.

Naomi and Bayley's match started off a bit chippy, with the women pushing each other back and forth after the bell rang. Naomi hit a corkscrew plunge over the top rope to take Bayley out on the outside of the ring, but the former champion had recovered during a commercial break. Bayley hit Naomi with a dive to the outside, but was caught with a Rearview when she got back in the ring, but kicked out when Naomi attempted to pin her. Bayley attempted a sunset flip into the turnbuckle that didn't seem to land quite right, and Naomi kicked out twice. Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly, then went up top and hit an elbow drop for the victory.

Last week, the pair teamed up to take on Jax and Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. The stipulation of the match stated that whoever pinned either Stratton or Jax would get the championship shot, but if one of them were pinned by the heels, the loser would leave "SmackDown" for good. Both Bayley and Naomi pinned Jax at the same time, leading to another match to determine a decisive contender.

