WWE Star Ethan Page Opens Up About NXT Debut

It's been nearly four months since former AEW star Ethan Page made his debut on "WWE NXT," and during that time he's already been able to main event three Premium Live Events, wrestle the likes of Trick Williams and Joe Hendry, and capture the NXT Championship. Page transitioned quickly to become one of the brand's top stars, with his role in AEW being much different, often being placed in the mid-card while never winning an AEW title. On "Insight," Page reflected on his "NXT" debut, getting the call to sign with WWE, and being afraid that people wouldn't recognize who he was.

"My debut was like two weeks later, maybe less because I had to come down here to do like a physical, meet with everyone and then the following week I debuted ... I don't know if I'm like revealing how self-conscious I am as a human being, but obviously that's like on the back of your mind like is anyone going to even care ... people were very excited, and it's cool that we got to keep the momentum going cause that's like very hard in wrestling."

Page also expressed gratitude about becoming champion at Heatwave in Toronto, Canada, a mere 30 minutes away from his hometown of Stoney Creek, Ontario. He also stated that since signing with WWE, his entire journey has felt like a nonstop dream, and only continues to get better with time.

