AEW's Mercedes Mone Addresses Reports That She's The Highest-Paid Woman In Wrestling
As the current AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women's Champion likes to say, "Money changes everything." That quote was a dominating subject that circulated Mercedes Mone's next and career-defining move to either return to WWE or make her way over to AEW after her first run in New Japan. Making it the most important decision on whom she would sign with next, Mone chose AEW, where she is thriving to be the figurehead of the women's division and its highest-paid female athlete. Sitting atop a large sum of money, "Breakfast Club" co-host Loren LoRosa had to confirm with Mone if this statement remains valid that she is still the highest-paid female wrestler in the sport today.
"I hope so! I would like to think so," Mone replied. "I don't know other people's bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more. I am [getting what I deserve]. It's so...I don't want to say it's crazy; it's beautifully deserved and earned, and it's something that I worked so hard for, for such a long time."
Mone wants more women to get the bag
What was once a taboo thing to do, Mone encourages more female wrestlers to stop settling for less and ask for more before deciding and eventually signing their next contractual financial agreements. She believes that when stars like herself and WWE Four Horsewoman stablemate Becky Lynch, who, at one point, was the first female athlete to top "Forbes" highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2020, ask for more money, more eyes will be put on their division to be included in more substantial main event conversations.
"It's something that I want women to work for," Mone added. "I finally got something that, as women, we're like, no, you can't even see those numbers. You can't even talk about those numbers. You can't even walk into the room and even ask for a raise, or ask for a bonus, or anything. So, to get what I feel like I deserve, plus I feel like I deserve more -and I'm going to get that – it's so amazing...It gives people a chance to dream more that they can make more too if they put in the hard work."
