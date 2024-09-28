AEW's Mercedes Mone Addresses Reports That She's The Highest-Paid Woman In Wrestling

What was once a taboo thing to do, Mone encourages more female wrestlers to stop settling for less and ask for more before deciding and eventually signing their next contractual financial agreements. She believes that when stars like herself and WWE Four Horsewoman stablemate Becky Lynch, who, at one point, was the first female athlete to top "Forbes" highest-paid WWE Superstars in 2020, ask for more money, more eyes will be put on their division to be included in more substantial main event conversations.

"It's something that I want women to work for," Mone added. "I finally got something that, as women, we're like, no, you can't even see those numbers. You can't even talk about those numbers. You can't even walk into the room and even ask for a raise, or ask for a bonus, or anything. So, to get what I feel like I deserve, plus I feel like I deserve more -and I'm going to get that – it's so amazing...It gives people a chance to dream more that they can make more too if they put in the hard work."

