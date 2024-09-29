Swerve Strickland On WWE Comments: 'They Only Complain When A Black Person Gets Paid'

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has signed a new contract with the company. The deal makes Strickland one of the highest paid wrestlers in the business, something that caught the attention of WWE, who reportedly thought that AEW paid above market value for him, which is bad for business. Strickland was asked about these comments during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," and believes that there is a very specific reason why WWE officials were so rattled by someone like him being given such a big contract.

Advertisement

"They only complain when a black person gets paid, I will say that," Strickland said. "That's what, once again, we shake the foundation and things like that, because it's like, 'Oh snap, wait,' and 'It's not what we would pay.' I'm like, 'Then why are you calling me? Why you asking me?' Like if I'm not your concern, don't worry about it, don't worry about my pockets and our money, we're good. You have got your talent.. Like you made your decision with me two years ago, no hard feelings from me, boom, I keep it moving, I'm going to figure my way out and I'm going to build myself up."

Strickland was then asked about the rumor that WWE tried to re-sign him in 2022 once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company. The former AEW World Champion confirmed that WWE asked his representation about his availability, but that he is happy that the company never made direct contact with him as he likes to keep space between himself and those conversations as it helps him progress and get higher in the business.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Breakfast Club" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.