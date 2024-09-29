Why AEW's Swerve Strickland Says He's Not Going Back To WWE (Even Though They Asked)

Since departing from WWE in November 2021, Swerve Strickland has been a regular fixture on All Elite Wrestling, most recently inking a contract reportedly spanning five-years in length. During an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," Strickland noted that WWE, at some undisclosed point, reached out to his representation to inquire about his "availability" to potentially return there. Ultimately, though, he opted to stick with AEW.

"I'm happy with building AEW," Strickland replied when asked if he'd consider returning to WWE in the future. "I'm happy with building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don't think WWE could ever give me. I'm really proud of that. I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn't take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me."

"[Tony] put me in the position and he was like, 'Now grow.' I'm like 'What avenues do I have to grow?' He was like 'Whatever you want.' There were no parameters; there was no red tape. I learned how to become a true businessman on top of just a professional wrestler. That's why the 'Mogul' persona is truly personified in AEW. It literally let me be my best self as a man and a professional."

In two-and-a-half years with AEW, Strickland has notably captured the AEW Tag Team and World Championships. The latter reign came to an end at the hands of Bryan Danielson at AEW All In on August 25. After that, Strickland pivoted his focus to former rival "Hangman" Adam Page, whom he later lost to in an Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW All Out. Strickland has been absent from AEW programming since then, though his on-screen manager Prince Nana did appear on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

