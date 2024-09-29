Nic Nemeth Assesses The Lengths To Which Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon Would Go

On-screen, former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon repeatedly asserted that he'd do whatever was best for the business of WWE. As noted by former WWE star Nic Nemeth, that sentiment translated backstage as well, so much so that McMahon would do what's best for business, even if it put himself at risk.

Advertisement

"He would never ask you to do something that he wouldn't do," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "And you're like, 'Yeah, right. Would he do this?' And you go, 'Yes, he absolutely would.' The most ridiculous thing that you could picture in your mind that would embarrass you to death, he would do it. And I remember towards the very end of being around, there were times where even [Triple H] or someone was like, 'Do not let him jump off this thing. Do not let him take a bump. Don't let him get kicked in the face. We will be liable here.' And to where medically and legally, he can't be doing something, he's like, 'Well, it's a 20-foot fall. I could probably do that.' You're like, 'What? No, no, no, sir, you can't do this.'"

Advertisement

According to Nemeth, McMahon's offerings to jump off high structures and take punches, even in his 70s, were done in an effort to show talents to not to be afraid of doing it themselves. Despite these offerings, WWE officials, including Paul "Triple H" Levesque, repeatedly warned WWE talents to not let McMahon follow through with them. Still, Nemeth remains impressed by McMahon's willingness.

"Even over the last couple years, I was blown away that he was willing to do anything because he is that business man," Nemeth said.

In January 2024, McMahon stepped down from his latest positions on the TKO Board of Directors and as TKO Executive Chairman amid the sex trafficking lawsuit that implicated both him and WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.