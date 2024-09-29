WWE Legend Steve Austin Names Nicest Actor He's Worked With In Hollywood

When WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cole Steve Austin retired from wrestling in 2003, he became one of many former wrestlers to pursue a successful movie career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as "The Longest Yard" and "The Condemned." During an interview with "Too Much Access," Austin opened up about his acting career, and how he recalls Adam Sandler being one of the nicest people he's ever met.

"I always tell people, that's the nicest guy I ever met in Hollywood. I didn't do Hollywood, I lived in Marina Del Rey in the Venice area, so I didn't go to parties, I didn't go to the Hollywood hills. I didn't do none of that s**t; it wasn't my scene. I was an athlete. Those actors are a little different. I don't mean that in a bad way, I just mean they're different than an athlete. They're wired different, or I'm wired differently than they are. Adam Sandler was the funniest, nicest guy I've ever worked with, and I've enjoyed each time I've gotten to work with him. He's a super guy, a sweetheart."

Sandler worked with Austin and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on "The Longest Yard" in 2005, a role that saw both wrestlers play corrupt prison guards. He also teamed with Austin again for "Grown Ups 2" in 2013, where the "Texas Ra6ttlesnake" appeared in brief, but memorable, roles. The wrestling connection to Sandler doesn't seem to be ending any time soon either, as it was recently reported that both Bad Bunny and former AEW World Champion MJF are joining the cast of "Happy Gilmore 2."

