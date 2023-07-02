Kevin Nash Reminisces About Working With Stone Cold Steve Austin On The Longest Yard

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is known to have a drink now and then. In fact, some of his most memorable moments involving alcoholic beverages can be found on Peacock or the WWE Network.

However, before he developed his own line of beer with El Segundo Brewing and always kept some Broken Skull IPA or American Lager on hand, he'd be at the bar. But Kevin Nash recalled a time when he and the "Texas Rattlesnake" would drink responsibly, both literally and financially.

During a recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash looked back on his time shooting "The Longest Yard," the 2005 remake starring Goldberg, The Great Khali, and some of Hollywood's brightest stars. But rather than reminiscing about his time on set, he focused on his antics with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer when the cameras weren't rolling.

"Everybody went down every night and drank at this lodge in Santa Fe," he said. "[But] Steve and I would go to the liquor store, go upstairs, mix our own drinks, and come down and hang out instead of paying eleven bucks a f**king drink. I think our per diem was 75 bucks. Steve and I have always enjoyed being cheap and if we're not spending [money we don't have to spend]."

"Big Sexy" also remembered the meals on set. According to his recollection, the offerings were similar to food found at a training camp. After spending 40 to 45 days in New Mexico, then another 60 days in Los Angeles for the shoot, Nash and Austin were like high school students leaving campus during their breaks.

On days when they weren't on the call sheet, they would get breakfast before going to set and would leave for lunch and dinner. But when they had to work long days and deal with hundreds of extras, you can't blame them for finding small pleasures throughout their day.