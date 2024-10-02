AEW's Thunder Rosa Opens Up About Working With Bryan Danielson

In the ring, Bryan Danielson currently reigns as the AEW World Champion. Behind-the-scenes, though, Danielson also resides as a member of AEW's disciplinary committee, a creative soundboard, and a mentor to several of his AEW colleagues. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa opened up about the opportunity to work with Danielson in the company.

"He definitely shows a very calm demeanor at all times," Rosa said. "He has a really good head on his shoulders. He takes a lot of the leadership that some people might not want to take. In fact, he has made some tough decisions, but I don't think, in that aspect, that he has ruffled feathers with other people.

"I think it is important to have leaders like that in the locker room, somebody that you can come and ask questions. He also has helped tremendously a lot of the talent that have had questions or they need an extra pair of eyes or training because of all the knowledge that he has. When you have someone like that in there, it is important."

While Danielson continues to help his younger colleagues backstage, Rosa pointed out that he has also helped elevate a number of them on AEW television as well. As an example, Rosa highlighted the Strap Match between Danielson and Ricky Starks at last year's AEW All Out — a match that Danielson previously credited Starks for carrying him through. According to Rosa, that match will be one she never forgets due to the emotions Danielson and Starks brought out of her while calling Spanish commentary for the event.

