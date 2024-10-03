AEW's Mercedes Mone Discusses Biggest Break In Wrestling

Mercedes Mone is living large in her post-WWE life, having won championships in NJPW and AEW along with having a multi-million dollar per annum contract with Tony Khan and AEW.

Mone joined "The Breakfast Club" and looked back on her career, pointing out her biggest break in professional wrestling.

"I feel like my biggest break was in 2015, myself and this wrestler named Bayley, we had the greatest match of all time," Mone recalled. "'Sports Illustrated' said we had the greatest women's match of all-time, and that's really changed the landscape of women's wrestling after that match."

The match Mone referred to came during her time in "WWE NXT" as "The Boss" Sasha Banks, where she defended the NXT Women's Championship against Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

"I felt like a lot of people started taking (women's wrestling) seriously and really letting people know that women can do it just like the men and more," Mone said. "And because me and Bayley had that match, and the standing ovation and the crowd reaction, the next pay-per-view me and her got to main event that pay-per-view; special because we did so good."

