Bayley Misses Sasha Banks In WWE, Still Holding Out For WrestleMania Match Between Them

Though Bayley believes Mercedes Moné — formerly known as Sasha Banks — will make a return to WWE someday, her absence has become glaring. Ahead of her match at WrestleMania 39, Bayley spoke with "The Masked Man Show" about her former tag team partner.

While she's happy to see Moné thrive elsewhere, Bayley also admitted she's been missing having her friend inside the WWE bubble.

"I was just texting her today or yesterday and I was like, 'Man, I miss having you here.' I miss her in this environment. I miss her for the biggest show of the year. She's who I feed off of for inspiration or ideas or I could just vent to. I know I can trust her the most," Bayley said.

Bayley made her return last July at SummerSlam to introduce a new stable, a few months after Moné walked out of WWE. Damage CTRL, the new faction that Bayley formed alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, has wreaked havoc across their appearances on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Most recently, the trio began a feud with Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus, which unraveled into a six-woman tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 39.

For Bayley, wrestling WWE Hall of Famer Lita had always been near the top of her bucket list, but there is one other contest that stands just above it.

"A singles match with Mercedes at Mania has always been the dream," she said. "And I think if I keep doing good here, if I keep making things better, making some changes that need to be changed ... I just want her to see that things are good. Just one more time. I'll wait for you. You want to wait a few years [to come back]? That's fine. I'll wait for you."