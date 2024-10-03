Matt Hardy Breaks Down His And Jeff's Roles In Their Tag Team

Every great tag team throughout the history of professional wrestling has always had two distinct roles — the leader and the follower. Some fans will mistake that for one person poised for singles success and shining brighter than their partner, but the reason certain teams work so well is because if one half of the duo isn't firing on all cylinders, the whole unit falls apart.

Advertisement

This is especially poignant for The Hardys as many see Jeff Hardy as the flashy high-flyer, while Matt Hardy is more grounded and focused on character work. Matt echoed that idea on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," when he was asked what roles he and his brother have during their tag team matches.

"Whenever I break it down, I usually say like I'm the architect and he is the rockstar," Matt said. "Those are our strengths and what we do best. So, yeah, it's so cool, Jeff's just, like, he'll run stuff by me, he'll get wild ideas, and I love the fact he has these creative juices following now more than ever, and you can just tell. I think we feel it, and I think it comes off when we do interviews and whatnot, we're really happy with what we're doing right now. We're really happy with how we're being treated, and just everything we've done at TNA has been an absolute blast."

Advertisement

The roles have carried them to eight tag team title reigns, as well as holding the top tag team prize in companies like TNA, Ring of Honor, and House of Glory during their 30-plus years as a duo.

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.