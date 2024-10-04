WWE Star CM Punk Says Taylor Swift Would Beat This Fellow Celeb 'Clean As A Sheet'

In the crazy, unpredictable world of pro wrestling, it isn't unheard of for the biggest celebrities to make crossover appearances and compete in the ring. Major celebrities like Mr. T have headlined WrestleMania alongside Hulk Hogan, but could Taylor Swift make the transition any time soon?

CM Punk sat down for an interview with "1035 KISSFM," where they asked the "Second City Saint" to give his opinion on who would win in the fantasy booking the hosts put together on the radio show, which interestingly was a match between Swift and Kim Kardashian. "Taylor Swift. Yeah, 100%. Big babyface win there," Punk opined. "Huge. Clean as a sheet in the middle of the ring. Anything else doesn't work for me, brother."

Punk isn't the first wrestler to comment on the possibility of Swift crossing over into pro wrestling. Ahead of the AEW All In: London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, Claudio Castagnoli commented on the news that Tony Khan would have to make adjustments to his load-in time at the venue to accommodate more shows for Swift. Castagnoli was thrilled to share the arena with Swift, and he hoped to have some kind of collaboration with her, jokingly adding that the Blackpool Combat Club could have entered the arena to her hit song "Shake It Off."

So far, Swift hasn't appeared with either AEW nor WWE. If she ever did, though, it would undoubtedly lead to a massive boost in viewership. Perhaps she could confront Grayson Waller, who unfavorably compared wrestling fans to Swifties.

