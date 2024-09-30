WWE's Nikki Cross Pairs '80s Song Lyrics With Pic In Wyatt Sicks Attire

The Wyatt Sicks isn't a typical wrestling faction, which are usually built out of a desire to conquer, win gold, or general friendship. Instead, the group is essentially trauma-bonded by the loss of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt last year. From Bo Dallas talking about the death of his brother, to Erick Rowan explaining how he felt less-than after his initial tenure with WWE, the central conceit has been catharsis. Keeping with this theme, Nikki Cross took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the lyrics of the emotional, cathartic singer Morrissey.

Advertisement

"You shut your mouth. How can you say I go about things the wrong way? I am human and I need to be loved. Just like everybody else does," Cross wrote, quoting The Smiths' 1984 B-side "How Soon Is Now?"

You shut your mouth

How can you say

I go about things the wrong way?

I am human and I need to be loved

Just like everybody else does ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/Iq0uA3Khtf — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) September 30, 2024

The quote accompanies a picture of Cross in her Wyatt Sicks mask, clearly in some kind of distress. The cryptic, vague nature of the tweet made it unclear who Cross was addressing but the post took the notice of Xavier Woods, who shared a GIF from the television show "Charmed," which featured the late Shannen Doherty kicking WWE Hall of Famers Scott Steiner and Booker T. Love Spit Love's cover of The Smith's track in question was also the theme song for the witch-themed drama.

Advertisement

Cross has not wrestled since early September, when she teamed with The Wyatt Sicks to take on American Made in a Mixed Street Fight. The group has been in a feud with Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, since their debut in June, when Gable was an unfortunate victim of the backstage carnage the group unleashed.