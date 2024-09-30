WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Reflects On Late Star Sid Vicious

This past August, former WWE star Sid Vicious sadly passed away at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Vicious wrestled in both WCW and WWE throughout the 1990s and captured both their respective World Championships on numerous occasions. He also competed in the main event of WWE WrestleMania VIII with Hulk Hogan, who opened up about Vicious' passing during an interview with "Barstool Rasslin'."

"I got along great with Sid. I mean in the ring the one thing I can say about Sid is he took care of you. He never hurt me in the ring," Hogan said. That said, their relationship wasn't entirely positive toward the end.

"One thing that kind of catches me off-guard is all these guys — and there's several of them, not just pointing out Sid — all these guys that I've worked with, and all these guys that I've done business with, all of a sudden in the twilight of their career, when they're done they do these shoot interviews. 'Hulk didn't know anything about the wrestling business or Hulk was an a**hole,' and I'm like man, I had no idea that we felt like this ... Sid did some of that towards the end, but I would never hold it against him because I love Sid."

Hogan noted that there are several wrestlers who have passed away that spoke negatively about him during interviews in their lifetimes. He also stated that he finds it strange that many former stars harbor animosity toward him. One of those wrestlers is Jesse Ventura, who claimed that he'll never make amends with Hogan due to "The Real American" opposing his attempts to create a union for performers.

