WWE Announces On-Sale Date For Royal Rumble 2025 Tickets

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is coming to Indianapolis and, breaking from tradition, will take place in February.

According to a new press release, the 38th Royal Rumble event will take place in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, on February 1, 2025. Presale for Royal Rumble tickets will begin on November 13, then tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 15. WWE is partnering with the Indiana Sports Corp to bring three of the company's biggest Premium Live Events to Lucas Oil Stadium, as the venue will play host to a future WrestleMania weekend, as well as a future SummerSlam, which is also expanding to two days like WrestleMania. The partnership will also see episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well as live events. Interestingly, "WWE NXT" is also mentioned as bringing an event to Indiana, though it is not known if it will be an NXT PLE or an episode of the Tuesday night show; "WWE NXT" is set to tour for the next two weeks in Chicago and St. Louis.

It is not known when the Indianapolis WrestleMania and SummerSlam events will take place. WrestleMania 41 is set for Las Vegas and SummerSlam will take place in Minneapolis, which lost out its city bid to host WrestleMania in 2025.

The February date of the traditional January PLE continues a recent trend of moving the "Big Four" WWE PLEs just outside of the usual time frames, with WrestleMania 41 taking place on April 19 and 20, instead of the traditional first week in April. SummerSlam has also shifted slightly, as the late-August event has taken place in early August, and even late July, in the last few years.