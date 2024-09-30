Report: AEW Could Seek New Video Game Dev Partner After Shaky Fight Forever Experience

"AEW Fight Forever" was initially supposed to be a video game with years of downloadable content (DLC) available, but according to a new report, AEW could be looking outside its initial partnership with Yuke's for further game development. According to Insider Gaming, multiple sources said that decision makers in AEW are "strongly considering" finding a new development partner. The company owns the rights to the game's build, and could take that build to a new developer rather than starting from scratch, according to the outlet. AEW had issues with Yukes, ranging from a "buggy" game at release which some fans called "unfinished," to possible issues between Kenny Omega and the developer. The game was also reportedly over budget, making it difficult for the company to create a new game from scratch.

Advertisement

"Fight Forever" launched in June 2023 and released its Stadium Stampede mode a few months later, to coincide with All In. AEW's contract with Yukes reportedly called for one year of updates, including four season passes that added not just wrestlers, but other game modes, as well. The game's last update came in July, which added Jay White to the game, as well as new moves, new entrance music, and a new tournament mode.

Insider Gamer clarified that things are currently in the discussion stage. A source told the outlet that AEW has "feelers" out to larger game developers to gauge interest in wrestling games, though there have also been talks of moving away from console games entirely and focusing on mobile. While that decision appears to still be up in the air, there is no news on if AEW will look to release a new console game any time soon, and no further DLC has been announced for "Fight Forever," meaning wrestlers like AEW Continental Champion Will Ospreay, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and Adam Copeland are still not available in the game.

Advertisement