Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts Long-Absent WWE Star Will Return To Television Soon

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has offered an intriguing prediction about a long-absent star potentially returning to television soon.

On a recent episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze Jr. discussed the growing tension between New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. With cracks forming in one of WWE's most beloved factions, the Hollywood star speculated that this storyline could set the stage for a major return.

"I'm thinking this story is bringing back Big E. I don't know if it's as a wrestler, but I think he's gonna be on television and he's gonna be on television really soon. And he's gonna help these young men — they're not young anymore — help these men see the error of their ways and pull them back together again," he said.

Prinze Jr. hinted that this drama might lead to something fans never thought they'd see — a potential breakup of the New Day. He emphasized that the internal friction between Woods and Kingston has created an emotional storyline that could draw Big E back into the picture, even if only in a non-wrestling role for now.

"I never thought you'd see the day where the New Day could break up, or potentially break up. But there's trouble in the air. This is like nighttime soap opera stuff for men, y'all. This heavy f****n drama," Prinze Jr. added

Big E, who has been sidelined with a neck injury since 2022, recently offered a hopeful update on his recovery.

