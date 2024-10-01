Former WWE Star Mideon Lays Out His Favorite Current Storyline

Mideon, portrayed by Dennis Knight during WWE's Attitude Era, has discussed his current favorite wrestling storylines, one each from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

Mideon reunited with his Ministry of Darkness leader The Undertaker on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," and praised the Judgment Day storyline on the red brand.

"Dom [Mysterio] and f***ing Liv [Morgan], they're phenomenal," Mideon passionately answered. "I am a Liv (fan) for life, but Dominik doesn't have to do anything. He comes out there and they go crazy — the friggin mustache, and the fact that he's not jacked, he's perfect."

The Judgment Day storyline on "Raw" with Mysterio and Morgan is not the only one that has Mideon's interest as The Bloodline story on "SmackDown" intrigues him as well.

"I'm sorry, I love you Haku, one of them needs to learn a little bit more," Mideon said maybe referring to Haku's son Tonga Loa before praising another Bloodline member. "One of my favorite wrestlers for the last few years is, and getting that opportunity [now], Jacob Fatu. A monster. I have never seen anyone since maybe Brock Lesnar — but that's different 'cause he was so much bigger and the wrestling in UFC — but I've never seen anyone better come in and immediately strike fear into people, fans, other people. He's a great — again, the Samoans, they can't do wrong.

Mideon also praised the work Paul Heyman did with The Bloodline, specifically the night The Bloodline attacked Heyman on "SmackDown" in late June 2024. Heyman purposely deprived himself of sleep to give himself heavy and red eyes, a commitment to the product that Mideon commended Heyman for.

