Liv Morgan Believes This Raw Star Is 'The Biggest Loser In WWE'

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has named the coolest person and the biggest loser on the current WWE roster.

Morgan was a recent guest on "Rosenberg Wrestling" where she agreed that Bayley is the coolest person in WWE. Host Paul Rosenberg inadvertently stirred the pot by asking Morgan who "the biggest loser" in WWE is.

"Who? Rhea [Ripley]," Morgan malevolently answered. "The biggest, most pathetic, desperate, lonely, loser, who I think low-key still loves Dominik [Mysterio]. You know, I don't think she's still in love with him, but I think she's highly, highly, highly, highly hurt and offended by Dominik, and I think she still wants his attention."

Rosenberg brought up criticism of Morgan, that it was inappropriate of her to attempt to forge a relationship with Mysterio while he was in a relationship with Ripley.

"I own my actions. I am a home-wrecking, man-stealing, title-taking, whatever you want to say about me, it is 'I' and I'll do it again," Morgan said while holding up the title to the camera.

The host discussed the possibility of someone new coming along to take Mysterio away from her, as she did from Ripley. Morgan refuted the idea, saying she and Mysterio are tight. She also commented on her upcoming title defense against Ripley at WWE's Bad Blood PLE with Mysterio suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

"I know Rhea is bigger than me, I know that Rhea is stronger than me, but I know that I am smarter than her, so I'm gonna figure it out and I'm gonna get 'Daddy Dom' down from that shark cage as fast as I can," declared the WWE star.

