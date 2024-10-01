WWE's Liv Morgan Makes Risqué Remark About Dominik Mysterio Merch

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are not exactly a private couple. The WWE Women's World Champion and her mustachioed side piece have been brazen in flaunting their love in the face of not only Dom's former paramour, Rhea Ripley, but also fans in general. Morgan used WWE's latest release of Dominik Mysterio-themed toilet paper to once again show off her ribald sense of humor.

Advertisement

"Enjoy because this is the closest thing you losers will get to having Daddy Dom between your legs," Morgan wrote cheekily on X (formerly Twitter).

Enjoy because this is the closest thing you losers will get to having Daddy Dom between your legs 🤭https://t.co/m4T86IPCDO pic.twitter.com/uhGYd502Z4 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 30, 2024

Mysterio has been entangled with Morgan since WWE SummerSlam, when "Dirty Dom" helped the Women's World Champion retain her title against Ripley, fracturing his bond with his former Judgment Day cohort, and starting the chain of events that led to Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley being excommunicated from the faction. Mysterio has since declared Morgan "100%" better than his former flame. Morgan has been champion since King and Queen of The Ring in Saudi Arabia, where she defeated Becky Lynch to win the title.

Advertisement

Morgan isn't just catching the attention of wrestling fans, as Morgan recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, which also represents CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Ripley's current ally Damian Priest, and current WWE Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder, Tiffany Stratton. Morgan has already appeared on season 2 of the show "Chucky," as well as the independent horror film "The Kill Room," in which Morgan acted alongside Academy Award nominees Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Maya Hawke.