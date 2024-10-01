Bully Ray Discusses Irony Of Triple H & Shawn Michaels' Current Roles In WWE

Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Shawn Michaels have been praised for their creative management on both the main roster and "WWE NXT." "The Game" is often credited for his onscreen storytelling and the improvement of show quality, while "HBK" reinvigorated the developmental brand and has been applauded for his willingness to feature stars from TNA, such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace. That being said, on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, explained why he's surprised to watch the Degeneration-X duo reach their current roles in WWE, considering their backstage antics during their respective wrestling careers.

"Did you ever think 25 years ago that Shawn and Triple H would be running things? And I would say no also, you know why? Cause they're two of the biggest f*****g troublemakers that ever stepped foot in that company," Ray said. "They were two biggest thorns in Vince's side, they got in trouble all the time. You've heard Shawn tell the stories about how the letters that were sent to Vince, Vince coming down on them, tone it down. They were troublemakers. But the squeaky wheels get the oil in this business and, boy oh boy, did they get all the oil."

Before Michaels became the Senior VP of Talent Development Creative on "NXT," he served as a trainer on the gold brand. However, his role was upgraded after Triple H was appointed as Head Of Creative on the main roster due to Vince McMahon resigning after being caught up in hush money and misconduct scandals.

