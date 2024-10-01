JBL Likens Jey Uso To Former WWE Triple Crown Champ

Over the last year, Jey Uso has become one of the most popular stars on the "WWE Raw" roster, launching himself into a successful singles role following several years in the tag team division and being apart of The Bloodline. Last week, Uso captured his first singles title after defeating Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the first member of the Anoa'i family to hold the title since Roman Reigns in 2017. Following his title win, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL expressed his love for Uso's success and compared him to former WWE star Jeff Hardy.

"You couldn't explain Jeff Hardy," JBL said in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. "When he came out, he did stuff — I don't think he thought about what he was going to do. He just came out and reacted to the crowd, to the music, the beat, whatever it was, and people to this day just fall all over when Jeff Hardy walks into a building for good reason. Jey Uso's like that. He comes out doing all that dancing, all that stuff. I mean, I'm not sure he has any of it. It's just feel for him, you know some guys have feel and he has incredible feel. He is such a great talent."

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T also weighed in on Uso's Intercontinental Championship win, calling his victory "bittersweet" because he's been able to achieve greater success without his brother Jimmy Uso by his side. However, it remains to be seen if Uso replicates Hardy's solo success by winning more singles gold in WWE as his career progresses over the coming years.

