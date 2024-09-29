Booker T Discusses WWE Star Jey Uso's 'Bittersweet' Intercontinental Title Win

Jey Uso won the WWE Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on "WWE Raw." After 14 years of putting in the hard work on the main roster, he finally won his first singles title. Although this was a monumental moment in his career, Uso didn't get a chance to celebrate it with his brother, Jimmy Uso, as the siblings have drifted apart in a storyline context. That didn't go unnoticed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T either, who shared his thoughts on the matter.

Advertisement

"It's bittersweet, man, I'm sure for Jey...because he's not there doing it with his brother," Booker T noted on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "His brother right now is kind of, like, on the sidelines. He's literally got the rocket put on him...[and] just went straight to the moon. This 'Yeet' thing is over like rover...I'm so proud of him 'cause he stayed the course, he's done the work, and now, he has been rewarded for it."

Eight months after Jey quit the original Bloodline, Jimmy was physically booted out of the group by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Since the beatdown, Jimmy has been sidelined with an injury, and there is no timetable on when he'll return. With Roman Reigns back in the picture and taking on the newly formed Bloodline, Jey remains hopeful that a Bloodline civil war will happen soon, and that he'll be invited by his cousin to help in the battle.

Advertisement

For now, thougj, Jey needs to enjoy this celebratory period in his career, as he made history on Monday, becoming the second generational son to win the Intercontinental Championship after his father, Rikishi.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.