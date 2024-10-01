Bully Ray On When He Knew He Wouldn't See What He Wanted From WWE Raw Main Event

"WWE Raw" came to a close last night with a Last Man Standing match between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, which included broken barricades, a Seth Rollins cameo, and the collapse of the ring. Looking back on the match during "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained why the bout did not work for him.

"Anything I saw last night from those two big men, I've seen before," Bully said. "The ring breaking, to me — no big deal whatsoever. ... You've seen the ring explode three times before in the WWE. The fans in the front row popped because they got exactly what they were expecting to see, not because it was shock and awe."

While he gave credit to announcers Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore for their work during the match, Bully felt that the wrestlers should have taken another path rather than repeating an angle that has been seen before. Instead, he suggested that Strowman and Reed could have lifted the ring with their bare hands, or wrestled a match throughout the entirety of "Raw" that the show would keep cutting back to.

"When I see that main event go to the ring with 20 minutes left before the show is over, I'm immediately thinking to myself, 'All of the things that I wanted to see, ... I don't think I'm gonna see,'" Bully continued. "I wanted to see complete destruction, like when Godzilla and King Kong fight in a city."

Bully's use of Godzilla and Kong as a reference point was deliberate, as the company drew on that comparison themselves to promote the match. However, the WWE Hall of Famer did not feel like the end result met his expectations.

