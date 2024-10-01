WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Racial Remarks From AEW Star Swerve Strickland

Booker T has reacted to Swerve Strickland's comments about WWE reportedly complaining about how much he's being paid in AEW. Persons within WWE believe that Tony Khan is overpaying his talents and it's bad for the business, and Strickland responded by saying that AEW's rivals only complain when it's a black man getting paid. However, Booker T took issue with Strickland playing the race card, noting that WWE has several black Superstars in high-paid positions on an episode of "Hall of Fame."

"I look at the black talent in WWE right now — you know, Bianca Belair, Oba Femi... The New Day have won more Tag Team Championships than anybody. Bianca has headlined at WrestleMania. Oba Femi is a young guy out of college who's doing big things in NXT. I'm just trying to figure out what he's talking about"

Booker emphasized that WWE has no issues when it comes to paying and pushing black talent. He noted that he's worked for the promotion for 20 years and hasn't had any problems. That said, Booker wondered if Strickland was upset with WWE due to not receiving the push he felt he deserved during his tenure there, where he was a member of the Hit Row faction prior to his release.

Despite disagreeing with the AEW star on this issue, Booker praised Strickland's World Championship win at Dynasty earlier this year. He's also a big fan of the former WWE star's ability, suggesting that he's on his side more often than not.

