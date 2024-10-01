Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, Hosting Canned Food Drive For Hurricane Helene Relief

Parts of the southeastern United States have been devastated by Hurricane Helene, which left parts of Florida, The Carolinas, and Appalachia underwater. Infrastructure in the affected areas has been decimated, meaning the victims of the disaster need help from outside communities until some kind of formal relief can be delivered.

WWE Hall of Famer and Knox County, TN mayor Glenn Jacobs has started a canned food and bottled water drive to help victims of Helene in East Tennessee. The drive will be in conjunction with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture and will take place on October 5.

I will be teaming up with Mission of Hope and Knoxville Wholesale Furniture to host a canned food and bottled water drive to help the victims of the East Tennessee flood. It's this coming Saturday, October 5th, 10am until 4pm, at 7428 Kingston Pike. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/gvQEe2lAoX — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 30, 2024

"Anything you give will help and will be greatly appreciated," Jacobs said in an accompanying video message. Jacobs was first elected mayor of Knox County in 2018 and subsequently was re-elected in 2022.

The storm has ravaged parts of the country not normally touched by hurricanes. AEW star Cash Wheeler's hometown of Asheville, NC was hurt badly by the storm. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion is safe but has been unable to make bookings due to the catastrophe. Wheeler started a GoFundMe page to raise relief funds for Asheville.

The hurricane also led to the cancellation of TNA's scheduled TV Tapings in Spartanburg, SC. It is not clear what TNA will be airing in place of the episodes meant to be taped over the weekend, as the initial rescheduling announcement has since been deleted. The promotion is currently on the road to its annual Bound For Glory event on October 26.