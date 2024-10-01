Former WWE Star Matt Cardona Shocked He Hasn't Gotten An Offer 'From Any Company'

For the last four years, Matt Cardona has made a name for himself on the indie scene where he's found success in promotions such as GCW, TNA and MLW following his WWE release. He's also made brief appearances in AEW where he had the chance to team with Cody Rhodes in 2020 and most recently lost to Adam Copeland in a TNT title open challenge this past March. Despite Cardona continuing to impress with any role he's given, a full-time offer from AEW or even an opportunity to return to WWE still hasn't come to fruition and in an interview with "Walkway To Fight Club," the former GCW World Champion expressed his frustration.

"Listen, I'll be completely honest. I don't know what the f*** is going on. I've done everything there is to do. I am legit shocked I have not gotten an offer from any company, and that's not me being egotistical. That's me being realistic. I've done all there is. What else can I possibly do? But I can't let this run be fuelled by bitterness or negativity. It was never, 'Oh, I gotta prove people wrong.' It was, 'I've gotta prove my fans right,' and I feel like I have done that. But I think the second you get bitter, the second you get angry is where you lose yourself, and I'm not gonna let this run be fuelled by negativity."

Cardona also mentioned that AEW choosing not to offer him a contract after his first stint with the company in 2020 was a "blessing in disguise" but was shocked that Tony Khan didn't offer him anything after his TNT title match with Copeland.

