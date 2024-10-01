Zachary Wentz Looking To Show New Side Of Himself At WWE NXT's CW Network Debut

Former tag team partners Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz are now bitter rivals as the former turned on the latter and Trey Miguel on the August 6 episode of "WWE NXT." Two months later, Lee and Wentz are scheduled to battle in a Street Fight on tonight's CW Network debut of "NXT." During a recent interview with Metro UK, Wentz discussed his preparations for the violent stipulation, which he sees as an opportunity to showcase "another side" of himself that most wrestling fans haven't seen.

"I feel like a lot of people have only really seen my high flying stuff and my tag team stuff," Wentz said, "but I can fight with the best of them. I actually enjoy weapon matches. I think the creativity for them is insane."

With his Street Fight on the horizon, Wentz looked to a pair of TNA colleagues, namely Matt and Jeff Hardy, for advice about tackling the respective stipulation. In addition, Wentz noted that he rewatched some of the legendary TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) matches that pitted The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian against each other in WWE's Attitude Era.

"It wasn't just smash and bash with them. They came up with creative ideas and creative ways how to use their high flying with dangerous objects," Wentz said. "[The Hardy Boyz] are my guys. So every time I see them, I just thank them. And I try to talk to them as much as possible without trying to — I gotta give them their space. But it's absolutely wild. And they're both wonderful human beings too."

Aside from The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz, Wentz has also recently studied the work of former TNA World Champion Sami Callihan, who has competed in a number of hardcore matches, including Street Fights, throughout his career as well.