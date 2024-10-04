AEW's Mercedes Mone Names Celebrities She'd Like To Wrestle

The trend of celebrities entering the professional wrestling world, specifically as wrestlers, has continued forth in recent years, with the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Johnny Knoxville all lacing up their boots for a taste of the in-ring action. During a recent interview with "The Breakfast Club," AEW's TBS Champion Mercedes Mone revealed three celebrity figures she'd like to work with as opponents and as a potential tag team partner. Two hail from the music realm, while the other ascended through reality television.

"I would like my tag team partner to be Nicki Minaj because I love her," Mone said. "Who would I want to wrestle? I might have to wrestle like a Kim Kardashian or even just Beyonce to see if she can even throw it down. I would wrestle Beyonce, the queen of it all. I would let her [beat me up]. I would let her take the championship."

While Mone has yet to wrestle a celebrity, she has been accompanied by one for a major match, namely a triple-threat for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 32. There, Mone, then performing under the name of Sasha Banks, was joined by her cousin and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg during her entrance to the ring, in which Snoop also rapped Mone's "Sky's The Limit" theme song. The WWE Women's Championship match was ultimately won by "The Queen" Charlotte Flair after she forced Becky Lynch to tap out to the Figure-Eight Leglock. Eight years later, Mone now reigns as the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Breakfast Club" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.