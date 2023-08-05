Ricochet Gives His Take On Logan Paul And Other Celebrities In WWE

In a matter of hours, Ricochet is set to face YouTuber and newly-minted WWE Superstar Logan Paul, and in an interview with "Stay Busy," Ricochet admitted that including celebrities like Logan Paul has become a tradition for big shows like SummerSlam.

"They've always brought in celebrities for years, so it's nothing new," Ricochet explained. "Anything that's gonna help the WWE get new fans...I'm for. Not only that but like you said, Logan, [Bad] Bunny, they've come in and done some stuff." The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion says that Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have both excelled where many celebrities have floundered and deserve their spots in WWE. "They've put some work in and shown that they want to do it as much as possible."

Ricochet says he can't hate Bad Bunny or Logan Paul, as they've both been entertaining fans for years before their WWE debuts, and Ricochet respects that they've taken a less-traditional path to the WWE.

"I'm never gonna hate on somebody who's doing good," Ricochet explained, but despite his accomplishments, Paul still rubs Ricochet the wrong way.

"I hate on him because he's a jerk," Ricochet admitted, "and he comes around and he acts like a punk."

Paul signed with WWE in June of last year, after making his debut at WrestleMania 38. Since then he's feuded with the likes of The Miz and Seth Rollins and even challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Now, thanks to Paul's less-than-stellar first impression with Ricochet, he's set to open WWE SummerSlam against the former WWE United States Champion.