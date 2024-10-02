Booker T Provides Update On Rumored WWE Target Zilla Fatu Following GCW Fallout

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given an update on Zilla Fatu's future and why he's determined to take him to the top.

Fatu, the son of the late Umaga and a member of the Anoaʻi family, was recently let go by GCW, which put a question mark on his pro wrestling career. Booker T, who has trained Fatu in his Reality of Wrestling promotion, has talked about his pupil's issues and how he's going to help the 25-year-old. He emphasized how young stars have to experience setbacks to grow in the business, explaining Fatu's current situation and what he felt could be in store for the young star in the future.

"Zilla had an incident with GCW — I'm not sure exactly [what the] full details are. One side says one thing, the other side says another. My thing is, we concentrate on Reality of Wrestling, and I cannot think of anything other than trying to get that young man — Zilla, because he's talent — get him to the next level. And the next level, for me, for Zilla is the WWE. That's his landing zone. That's his safe zone, with his family," Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" show.

Booker T highlighted how young stars like Fatu need guidance in the pro wrestling business as they are bound to commit errors of judgment when they're young. He praised the talent and potential that Fatu has and expressed his determination to prepare and push him to the WWE, calling his promotion Fatu's "safe zone."

"Reality of Wrestling is Zilla Fatu's safe zone because, there again — one thing about this business, you've gotta deal with a lot of different people and you've gotta to know who to trust. At Reality of Wrestling, he's at home," concluded the legend.