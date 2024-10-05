Kevin Nash Explains Why Montreal Screwjob Wouldn't Have Changed If He'd Been In WWE

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall had already spent a year with the competition in WCW by the time WWE's Survivor Series '97 rolled around. This left fellow "Kliq" members Shawn Michaels and Triple H to face the fallout of Vince McMahon's decision to bamboozle the belt off then-champion Bret Hart in WWE's infamous Montreal Screwjob. On his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash was asked if he believed things would've gone down differently at Survivor Series if both he and Hall had still been with the company at the time.

"No. Our alliance would've been with Shawn," Nash confessed. "[But] we got the heat from Bret's wife anyway. She basically said, 'F*** you. Even though you're not there, we know you were.' And she had every reason to say that, because even though we weren't there, we were."

Whether the so-called "Montreal Screwjob" really needed to happen has been debated endlessly in the annals of wrestling. As the story goes, Hart, feeling disrespected by Michaels behind the scenes, refused to pass the WWE Championship to him in Hart's home country of Canada. Hart had reportedly pitched other ideas to drop the title, none of which were to Vince McMahon's liking. McMahon, feeling the threat of Hart bringing the belt to WCW, decided to end the match in a way that was at least somewhat believable if watched with untrained eyes, yet Hart himself was oblivious as to what was happening.

Despite Nash having respect for Hart from their own past engagements, he admitted he would've had Michaels' back in that scenario. Nash also said, upon watching the footage, that he immediately suspected Michaels and Triple H were in on it, although they both denied it at the time. Triple H recently claimed the Montreal Screwjob was his idea in Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" series.