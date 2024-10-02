AEW Stars React To Announcement Of New Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

After months of speculation and dozens of conflicting reports, the media rights deal between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Brothers Discovery has finally been announced. AEW and WBD agreed a deal that will keep "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" on TBS and TNT respectively, while also bringing the company's product to the MAX streaming service in January 2025. In the wake of the announcement, a number of AEW stars are taking a victory lap on social media, knowing that the future of AEW looks brighter than ever.

Advertisement

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made two posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) hyping up AEW's move to MAX and posting a picture of himself with the caption "contract year," a reference to the fact that he recently put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with AEW.

Former AEW World Trios Champion Brody King was only slightly less succinct, writing "HERE TO STAY" in all caps.

[https://twitter.com/Brodyxking/status/1841599402093510770]

Former ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher was seemed very excited about the announcement, as was Workhorsemen member Anthony Henry and referee Aubrey Edwards, who has been with the company since the very beginning.

Advertisement

AEW FOREVER — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) October 2, 2024

Finally, Mercedes Mone's henchwoman Kamille posted that Wednesday is a good day to be an AEW fan, especially given that "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show takes place mere hours after the media rights announcement.