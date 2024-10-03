Britt Baker Discusses 'Key' To Success Of AEW's Women's Division

The AEW women's division has seen significant improvement over the past year, as its stars are no longer confined to a single match per show in the lowest-viewed quarter each week. They now deliver some of the best matches of the night while also telling compelling stories.



Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has been through all of the ups and downs as she was the first woman to be signed by AEW in 2019. During a recent interview with "TVInsider," she explained why the division grew over the past 12 months.

"I think the storytelling is key. You have to set the women up for success, just like the men. Like any other thing in pro wrestling, people want stories. They want a reason to care about a match. We're at a time in pro wrestling where there are so many fantastic, amazing, incredible wrestlers that can go out there and have a match of the year any day of the week. You have to get people involved in more than just the spectacular wrestling caliber we're living in now. I think the division is in a good place and only going to better places," said Baker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion also credited Tony Khan for his work on the division in recent years as she recalled there weren't many women who could be seen as legitimate draws or needle movers in the early years of AEW. However, that has since changed with Baker's return, Mercedes Mone's debut, and the "All About Eve-inspired" blood feud between Mariah May and "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Baker also thanked those who have been by her side since AEW's inception in 2019, stating that they will have a special place in her heart as they were in the trenches with Baker when AEW first started.