Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Loved Working With 'Fearless' Stephanie McMahon In WWE

Stephanie McMahon's journey in WWE took her from being the daughter of Vince McMahon to becoming a dominant on-screen character.

As the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager, McMahon eventually had an on-screen rivalry with then "WWE Raw" General Manager Eric Bischoff, with the two having considerably different approaches to how their respective shows were run. Bischoff, during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, was effusive in his praise of Stephanie.

"I just loved working with her. Other than Steve Austin and Mick Foley, there's nobody I enjoyed working with more," Bischoff said.

He further explained that McMahon was good to work with because she had zeroed in on her character and knew how to play her role. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that she was able to do more than only remember her lines and manipulate the emotion of the audience, adding she's in a similar class as Paul Heyman.

"You have to be freaking fearless, I mean emotionally fearless," he added. Bischoff then praised McMahon for the spots she put herself in on-screen during her early days. "She was fearless, she did not -– she didn't second-guess anything and it comes across."

He added that her fearlessness is one of the many reasons he respects McMahon. Her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, revealed during the post-show press conference at this year's SummerSlam that McMahon doesn't currently have an official role in WWE but claimed she often sits with him when he books shows and maintained that she still loves the wrestling industry.

