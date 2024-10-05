Why WCW Alum Buff Bagwell Calls Doing Dark Side Of The Ring A 'No-Brainer'

WCW alumnus Marcus "Buff" Bagwell came back into the minds of wrestling fans in 2024 after being featured in an early season 5 episode of "Dark Side of the Ring."

Bagwell looked back on his experience filming the Vice TV docuseries on "The Wrestling Chatter," and explained why he was keen to be a part of the project.

"For me, it was a 'no-brainer,'" Bagwell revealed. "My whole life has been extremely transparent. I never hid my addiction, I never hid what I did for a living, I never tried to hide being a male escort for gigolos, I never tried to hide any of that. I just did what I did, I did the best I could do, and so it wasn't like I didn't have to think about doing the show because I don't hide anything."

Bagwell expressed how hopeful he was being involved in the project, and praised the story that the creators put out.

"It was a chance for me to be able to add a few fans that may have questions about me being a gigolo and, 'Why would he do that?' I was excited about it, and then when I watched it and when it ended, I was ecstatic. I thought it was done phenomenally well," he said. "It really isn't a 'Dark Side' episode; it's a good story, it's a pretty dark story, but it ends with rays of sunshine. I look good, I feel good, I'm healthy, I'm clean, I'm sober, but they really didn't want to talk about all that stuff."

Bagwell pointed out that Vice did not want his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on the project as they wanted to emphasize darkness and not positivity, which DDP is known to bring.

