Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Television Prospects For Indie Promotions

Right now is a time of great change within the professional wrestling industry, with both WWE and AEW entering new TV rights deals. Speaking on "Wrestling With Freddie," Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his perspective of the TV landscape in wrestling, including his take on the prospects of some smaller promotions.

"The big dogs are all going to have their new homes," Prinze said. "I think there's room for some of the smaller ones to come up. Not just TNA, but ... the MLWs and the GCWs — I think there's room for them to find a spot [on] TV, and I know there [are] networks interested in their product."

GCW is an independent promotion that's been in existence since 2015, and is based in the northeastern United States, though they've begun holding shows in various places across the globe as they continue to expand.

As for MLW, the company has existed in various forms for more than 20 years. Several years ago, MLW was actually in talks with Fox to air a show on the network until interference from WWE shut the idea down. This led to a lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE, which ended in an out-of-court settlement.

Prinze acknowledged that things feel chaotic at the moment, with so many shows jumping networks and shifting formats. The actor and former WWE director believes that's just temporary, however, as the companies settle into these new agreements.

While there haven't been any updates in several months, Prinze had long been developing a wrestling TV series of his own, keeping fans informed about the status of the project through his podcast. This past July, Prinze stated that he was attempting to pitch to one last network in 2024 before taking a break from developing the promotion if that didn't work out.

