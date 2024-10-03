Eric Bischoff Describes 'Impenetrable Force Field' Vince McMahon Had In WWE

In 2019, former WCW and TNA executive Eric Bischoff made a return to the world of pro wrestling production by accepting a creative role in WWE. Bischoff's stint as Executive Director of "WWE SmackDown" didn't last long, though it did give him some added insight into Vince McMahon. Speaking during a recent edition of "83 Weeks" covering Netflix's "Mr. McMahon," Bischoff described his experience working with the former CEO.

Advertisement

"I remember spending so [much time] talking to my wife during that brief four-month period, saying, 'I just can't read this guy,'" Bischoff said. "He's so protective and defensive. When I say defensive, not outwardly, the way you would normally expect someone to be defensive, but there's this force field around him that is impenetrable, in terms of getting to know who he really is."

Bischoff believes McMahon brought him into the company to serve as "another Vince," or someone with an aggressive personality that would get results in the same manner as McMahon himself. Though Bischoff sometimes operated that way earlier in his career, he stated that he wanted to take some time to get to know his team of writers in WWE, hoping it would give him an opportunity to discover their strengths and weaknesses. Instead, Bischoff said he never truly learned who was on his show's writing staff, and he was let go before the end of the year.

Advertisement

Five years later, neither McMahon nor Bischoff are actively working in the wrestling industry. While Bischoff still hosts several podcasts covering the topic, McMahon was forced out of his role within WWE due to a series of highly-publicized sexual assault and trafficking allegations. The recent "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, which features interviews with McMahon himself, covers the career of the former WWE CEO from his purchase of the company in the early 1980s up through his departure.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.