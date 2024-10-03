Video: AEW's Jay White Explains Attack On Hangman Adam Page

"AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show was full of major moments and surprises, and one of the most welcomed shocks of the night came in the form of "Switchblade" Jay White making his return to the company to attack "Hangman" Adam Page. White had been sidelined for over two months with a foot injury, but couldn't stand by and watch his Bang Bang Gang ally Juice Robinson get attacked by Page after their match on "Dynamite."

Cameras caught up with White after he got backstage, where he explained what his thought process was when attacking Page. White says he doesn't care about what Page has done since he's been injured, nor is he the man that Jeff Jarrett was talking about when he said that Page will one day have to answer to the man in the mirror. Instead, White cares about what Page did to him, and that was prevent him from achieving his destiny.

"What I care about is that you were one of two men that knocked me off of my path, my path to the AEW World Championship, because that is where I belong. My path is leading me there, where I belong, where I, the catalyst of professional wrestling am meant to be, that is at the top of this industry. The most elite of all, that is me, that is what I care about Adam. I do not care about you and your family, no." White revealed that the line was crossed when Page included the Bang Bang Gang in his business, and now, he is more than happy to be the one to stop Page's path of destruction in its tracks if it means he can get back to what matters most to him, becoming the AEW World Champion.

