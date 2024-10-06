Jeff Jarrett Recalls Watching AEW Dynamite Premiere With WWE Creative Team

All Elite Wrestling recently celebrated the five year anniversary of its flagship show, "AEW Dynamite," and the milestone has had a lot of people reminiscing about the five years that have passed by. Wednesday nights have become the home for some of AEW's most memorable moments, but no one could forget when "AEW Dynamite" made its debut on TNT back in 2019.

October 2, 2019 not only marked the debut of "Dynamite," it also marked the beginning of the "Wednesday Night Wars" as AEW went head-to-head with "WWE NXT" in a battle for ratings that AEW ended up winning in convincing fashion. Current AEW star Jeff Jarrett might be "All Elite" at the time of writing, but during a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, he recalled being in WWE when "Dynamite" first started, and actually watching "Dynamite" with members of the WWE production team.

"September 2019, so we're four months away from the pandemic. Obviously, I was working for the WWE. I wish I could recall just how late in the night we went in that creative session, but it's one of those days where we started in the afternoon but we get called up and we're going to work through the evening, I guess you could say workouts had to be done and meals had to be eaten. On the second floor of the ol' Titan Towers, we got to gather around the TV and watch it. The freshness, obviously for me, it brought back so many memories since a non-WWE program had been on cable television in prime time. It took me back to whatever that may be, 2006, 2007 when [TNA] came on the air in the Spike days."

