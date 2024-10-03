WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Weighs In On AEW Star MJF

Despite being portrayed as a heel on television, there's no doubt that MJF has been able to impress fans, media, and other performers with his knowledge of the wrestling business and dedication to his arrogant persona. Over the last two years, MJF has quickly become one of AEW's most high-profile stars both inside and outside the company, as he's begun landing roles in Hollywood movies such as "The Iron Claw" and most recently "Happy Gilmore 2." During a Live Q&A with "Sportskeeda," WWE Hall of Famer JBL provided his thoughts on MJF's work ethic and mind for the business, while also replying to the possibility of wanting to be his manager someday.

Advertisement

"I'm a big fan of MJF. I met him, I've told this story a few times. I met him in England one time and got to ride to the airport with him, and spent part of the day with him because we were both at a signing, big fan of his. He's a really smart guy, he's a sharp guy. I think he's a great talent ... MJF is in incredible shape right now. It tells me he has a real passion for the business, and a real love for the business, but I have no idea about working with him or anything like that. He's in AEW, sounds like he's about to be a movie star again."

MJF hasn't been seen on AEW programming since defeating Daniel Garcia at All Out in September, and was reportedly written out of storylines due to wanting time off. There is no apparent timetable for when MJF will return.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.