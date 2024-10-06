Bron Breakker Recalls Inducting His Dad & Uncle, The Steiners, Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is the son of "The Dog-Faced Gremlin" Rick Steiner, and the nephew of "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner. The former NXT Champion was given the honor of inducting his father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, just as Breakker was finding success of his own.

Advertisement

In a new interview with "WKQD," Breakker said it was nice to have his family back in the WWE fold.

"It's just cool to see them back a part of WWE as well and just be in the mix with me. I just think that's extremely important ... I wouldn't be here without them," Breakker said, hoping to express that gratitude to his family as much as possible.

The second-generation star said it was "so cool" to be the one tasked with giving his uncle and father's induction speech.

"I remember Ron Simmons being mentioned as a possibility because [Rick Steiner] and Ron Simmons were great buddies," Bron remembered. "I just thought to myself and they thought to themselves, 'Who else is gonna do it other than Bron?'"

Advertisement

Breakker said that the family felt the induction would be a nice "full-circle" moment as the new generation of Reichsteiner inducts the last. Breakker has been in WWE since 2021 after a tenure in football which saw him briefly a part of the Baltimore Ravens before being released in 2020. Aside from being a singles champion in WWE, Breakker has also held the "WWE NXT" Tag Team titles alongside Baron Corbin.