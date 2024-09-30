Bron Breakker Comments On WWE Future Following I.C. Title Loss

In a surprising move, Bron Breakker's WWE Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end last week after 51 days of the second-generation star holding the title. Jey Uso defeated Breakker in the main event of "WWE Raw," leading many to wonder what the immediate future holds for the former champion. Appearing on 99.5 WKQD, Breakker was asked if he planned to seek revenge on Uso, and the wrestler shared that he wasn't quite sure.

"I don't back down from anybody, but certainly, right now, [my] future's a little bit unknown," Breakker said. "You'll just have to wait and see."

Though Breakker would be perfectly happy with a rematch against Uso, it sounds as though the performer is waiting to hear what the company has planned for him, or at the very least is being tight-lipped about what's next. As for future opponents beyond Uso, there are several fellow WWE stars that Breakker indicated he'd like to get in the ring with.

"GUNTHER's been exceptional in everything he's done," Breakker said. "I think GUNTHER versus myself would be an absolute showdown. That's a pay-per-view-worthy match, I think. And then, I think, obviously one day, me and Roman Reigns has got to be [on] the agenda."

He called Reigns "the greatest of all time" and pointed out the fact that both men use the spear as their finishing move, which would only add to the drama in their match. Breakker has long had his eyes on Reigns, teasing a match between the two as far back as 2022.

In addition to those two, Breakker is looking ahead to next year's WWE Royal Rumble as a significant opportunity to prove himself. Still, the young wrestler isn't giving up on the idea that he could already capture a title by the time that event rolls around.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 99.5 WKDQ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.