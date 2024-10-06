Buff Bagwell Gets Candid About WWE Firing And Subsequent Legal Drama

Buff Bagwell was a popular WCW star during the "Monday Night Wars," who could have eventually moved into a main event spot, especially after his stint with the nWo. Many thought this would happen once he made the jump to WWE after WCW fell apart, but he infamously only had a single match in the promotion, which came against Booker T — which many have criticized – before being fired.

Bagwell recently revealed that he's not been invited to any WWE or AEW shows, and believes it all stems back to his release from WWE and his only match.

"Why did we even do that match in Tacoma?" Bagwell questioned during an interview with "The Wrestling Chatter."

The veteran claimed that he and Booker weren't sure why the match was happening, and they both felt it wasn't good. Bagwell then pointed out that his firing was not because the match was bad, and recounted what he was told.

"You put Booker T and Buff Bagwell in Atlanta, Georgia (...) and it's going to be a totally different outcome, brother," the veteran opined. "I was told I was released and, 'We would bring you back in three months' and I believed them, and in three months when I called back, they acted like they didn't know who I was."

