Liv Morgan Looks Back On WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In

In 2022, Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank and on the same night cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the "WWE Smackdown" Women's Champion. It was her first title win since joining WWE in 2015 and she held the championship for 98 days until losing to Rousey at Extreme Rules later that year.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Morgan reflected on her Money in the Bank cash in. She spoke about how emotional she becomes thinking about that moment as it reminds her of how hard she had to work to earn that opportunity.

"It literally blew me away. Like, honestly, I can get emotional right now talking about this. It really was just for me the epitome of holy s**t, I just made my dream come true. To me, that was the epitome of 'you did it, kid,' just my inner child, just that inner WWE lifelong fan in me, just cannot believe that I had made it that far, and I just was so beyond over the moon happy and just proud that I had stuck it out and this is how far I made it," said Morgan.

The WWE Women's World Champion also described the final moments in Gorilla Position waiting for her music to hit before cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, explaining that it was less stressful than she initially thought.

"Surprisingly, in that moment, that was one of my easier moments in Gorilla before going out. I'm a big believer in, like, positive self talk, and so I just talked myself up the most I ever had done in my life," she added.

