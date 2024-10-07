Jeff Jarrett Says AEW Landing This Star Was A 'Perfect Fit'

AEW has managed to combine different elements of American, Mexican, and Japanese wrestling since its inception in 2019, which has allowed some of the biggest stars in the world to produce the best work of their careers. However, there is one man who veteran star Jeff Jarrett believes fits the AEW style better than anyone, and stated that the company landing the star was an achievement in itself.

Jarrett, who has had a career renaissance in 2024, has detailed why AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and AEW are the perfect fit, on his "My World" podcast.

"Having that talent like a Bryan Danielson, and I just think it was peanut butter and jelly, if you will," Jarrett said. "It was steak and eggs, it was a real perfect fit because Bryan — the 'Yes Movement,' and all the showbiz and sports entertainment, fantastic. Bryan would not be the box office attraction who he is today without all of that, but with all that being said, he is a through and through professional wrestler, and so him getting in bed with this brand, I was so pumped."

Jarrett admitted that he didn't think Danielson would leave WWE when his contract was expiring in 2021 as he initially thought the "American Dragon" could have transitioned into a front office role. However, he is happy that he has witnessed Danielson's run in AEW, which he also called the run of a lifetime. Jarrett has even played a small part in Danielson's final year as a full-time wrestler too, facing him in an Anything Goes match on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in August 2024.

