Cody Rhodes Compares Winning WWE Championship To Political Victory

Nearly two years after returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes was finally able to "finish the story" and become Undisputed WWE Champion when he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Since his victory, "The American Nightmare" has been one of WWE's best global ambassadors, as he never shies away from media appearances or charity events, and makes an effort to be present at every live show, regardless of the location. Speaking with "Complex," Rhodes compared becoming champion to winning a major political election, and revealed how he tries to follow in John Cena's footsteps when it comes to representing the company.

Advertisement

"The best thing I can compare it to is if you win a major election. The next day you go to work. The next day, policy goes into effect. My mom will say this always, 'You're only as good as your last outing.' So Wrestlemania 40, that was my last outing until the next night ... I modeled a lot of my career after the man who was the lead dog when I was here initially, and that being John Cena ... 'Hey, if you want the spot, if you want the ball, you have to work to my level', was something you'd hear him say in interviews and it was very real, and there was nobody who could match it at the time."

This weekend, Rhodes and Reigns will begrudgingly partner together in hopes of defeating The Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu looking to spoil the "Original Tribal Chief's" big in-ring return at Bad Blood.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.